News

Mandera Governor Hands Over Power to His Deputy As He Leaves Kenya

By

Published

Khalif

Khalif

Mandera Governor Mohamed Adan Khalif has handed over power to his deputy, Ali Maalim Mohamud, in his absence from the country.

In a communique, Governor Adan stated that he would be out of the country for 20 days between May 28 and June 17.

The Mandera Governor is part of the team heading to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage.

“I, Mohamed Adan Khalif, the Governor of Mandera County, will be temporarily away from the County/Republic of Kenya from May 28, 2025 to June 17, 2025 for performance of Hajj rituals,”

“I do hereby designate Dr. Ali Maalim Mohamud, the Deputy Governor of Mandera County, to act as the County Governor during my absence, with effect from May 28, 2025, until my return and resumption of duties,” the letter stated.

Adan attributed his move to Article 179(5) of the constitution, which allows for a deputy governor to be in charge of the county administration in the absence of the governor.

He explained that the move was to ensure administrative continuity and to facilitate the smooth running of county affairs during his absence.

The Mandera Deputy Governor acknowledged the delegation of authority, committing to adhere to the law in the administration of the Governor’s duties.

“I do hereby acknowledge receipt of this handing over and commit to act in accordance with the Constitution, relevant laws, and delegated responsibilities during His Excellency the Governor’s absence,” he said.

Also Read: 14 Suspects Arrested Over Vandalizing EACC Vehicles At Governor Natembeya’s Home

