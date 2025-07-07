Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji Arrested

Manyatta Member of Parliament, Gitonga Mukunji, has allegedly been arrested.

In a statement on Monday, Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru said the UDA MP was apprehended at 3 PM and booked at Kibii Police Station.

He, however, noted that after being booked, Mukunji was picked up by DCI detectives from Juja Police Station.

“He was arrested around 1500 hours. He was booked at Kibii Police Station at 1553 hours vide OB No 06/07/07/2025. The OCS has confirmed that he has been picked up by the DCI Juja Police Station,” read the statement in part.

The lawyer noted that Mukunji’s vehicle is still at Kibii Police Station, but his whereabouts remain unknown.

“His car is currently parked at Kibii Police Station. His whereabouts are not known. The OB at Kibii police station has only captioned his entry to the station but it has not indicated his exit from the station,” he stated.

According to Njiru, the OCS Kibii Police Station confirmed that he had only booked Mukunji for the exclusive purpose of holding him.

“The OCS says that he is likely to face charges of incitement to violence,” Njiru stated.

Further, he said the police have withheld any useful information from his spouse and the advocates acting in the matter.

Also Read: UDA Politician Among 12 Suspects Arrested In US For Soliciting A Minor