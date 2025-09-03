Connect with us

News

Maraga Demands Withdrawal of Jubaland Forces From Kenya

By

Published

ec8aa4ed81aceba6b0ec83b7 2021 02

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has asked President William Ruto to ensure the prompt withdrawal of Jubbaland forces from Kenya.

In a statement on Wednesday, Maraga warned that the presence of the foreign troops poses a grave constitutional and security threat to Kenya.

“As a sovereign state, Kenya’s borders are inviolable. The protection of our territorial integrity is a fundamental duty imposed on the President and all state organs by our Constitution.

“I therefore call upon President Ruto to ensure the prompt withdrawal of Jubbaland forces from Kenya,” said Maraga.

The retired CJ called on Parliament to summon President Ruto to explain how the forces were allowed into the country, and under what legal framework such an arrangement was sanctioned.

Maraga argued that the act is a serious violation of the country’s sovereignty and sets a dangerous precedent that could embolden external actors to interfere with the country’s internal affairs and weaken the confidence of the citizens.

“This serious violation of our sovereignty could embolden external actors to interfere with our internal affairs and weaken the confidence of our citizens in the State’s ability to guarantee their safety and security,” he noted.

On Friday, August 29, Governor Khalif confirmed that the foreign troops were operating inside Border Point 1 Primary School, forcing its closure and sparking fears among residents.

“We want to call upon President William Ruto, who is also the commander-in-chief, and ask that they close the BP1 camp opened recently. We are asking for an immediate relocation of Jubbaland forces out of Mandera,” said the Mandera governor.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has, however, clarified that any foreign nationals currently in Kenya are not present on an official government invitation.

“If there are any people from Somalia here in Kenya, it’s not on official invitation. Most of the time, they run from security problems in their country.

“We will have our security teams investigate and account for any foreign people and make sure they go back to their stations in their country,” Murkomen said on Wednesday.

