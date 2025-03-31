Connect with us

Maraga Denies Claims of Being Gov't Project

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has dismissed reports that he is being sponsored by the government in his presidential bid.

Speaking on Sunday, Maraga said he is the best-suited candidate for the presidency in the 2027 general election.

The former CJ noted that he is still holding consultations before he officially unveils his 2027 presidential bid.

“Just relax, in due course, you will know whether I am a state project. We are consulting with people. At the end of the day, it is the people’s choice. If you ask me, I would say that I am the right one,” Maraga stated.

Maraga also stated that he knew well the problems facing Kenyans, listing corruption as the major issue.

“The major problem in this country is corruption. Budgeted and institutional corruption that is not been solved effectively and as a result, the country is not able to have enough resources to deal with the issues that are there,” Maraga said.

At the same time, the former CJ called on the IEBC to select people of integrity, asserting that the country needed honest people to deliver a free and fair election in 2027.

“We are praying that they select fit people, honest people to deliver a free and fair election,” he added.

Maraga, who hails from the Kisii Community same as former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, has been a subject of discussion as the two have shown interest in running for the country’s top seat.

Matiangi has been fronted by the Jubilee party as their candidate to battle out the Presidential race with President Ruto.

A section of top Kisii leaders led by Senator Richard Onyonka have endorsed Matiangi for the top seat.

