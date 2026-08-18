Maraga Gives President Ruto 7 Days Ultimatum to Release Police Reform Taskforce Report

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has given President William Ruto a seven-day ultimatum to release and publish the complete and unedited report of the National Taskforce on Police Reforms.

In a letter to the Head of State on Tuesday, August 18, Maraga faulted Ruto for not publishing the report, which had been submitted to him in November 2023.

Maraga, who chaired the taskforce, demanded that the report be made public, warning that he would release it himself if the President fails to do so within the set deadline.

“In the circumstances, and in view of the fact that the report was secured at public expense, and in line with Article 35 of the Constitution, I demand that you immediately release and publish the complete and unedited Taskforce Report within Seven (7) days, failing which I will myself release it,” Maraga stated.

The former Chief Justice said the taskforce submitted its comprehensive report to President Ruto on November 16, 2023, but alleged that the recommendations contained in the report had yet to be implemented nearly three years later.

He said among the recommendations was a call for the government to take steps to restore the independence of the National Police Service (NPS) and address what he described as systemic police brutality and impunity.

“As you are aware, among the recommendations we made in that Report is one requiring you to take appropriate action to restore the Independence of the National Police Service and end the systemic Police brutality and impunity.

“For nearly three years now, you have failed to implement the said recommendations and restore the independence of the Service,” he claimed.

Maraga accused the Ruto administration of interfering with the independence of the NPS, citing recent incidents of alleged political violence and partisan policing.

He referenced incidents in Homa Bay, Keumbu and Ol Kalou, as well as alleged acts of violence in churches in Kisumu, Nairobi and Vihiga.

“A reading of Articles 232, 239, 244, 245 and Sections 8 and 8A of the National Police Service Act makes it quite clear that the National Police Service is and should be an independent national security organ that should not be directed by any person, including your Excellency, on the discharge of its mandate,” Maraga stated.

He further accused the government of what he termed ‘State Capture of the National Police Service ‘, warning that Kenya should not return to a period of political violence and police abuse.