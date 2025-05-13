Connect with us

News

Maraga Slams President Ruto Over Statement on Abductions

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has slammed President William Ruto after he said all missing Kenyans have been reunited with their families.

In a statement on Tuesday, Maraga faulted Ruto for claiming all missing persons had been reunited with their families without issuing any apology.

The former CJ highlighted the case of Brian Odhiambo, who mysteriously disappeared while in the hands of Kenya Wildlife Service officers.

“Brian Odhiambo’s mother continues to search for her son, who was abducted four months ago. There are many other similar cries for justice as we have seen in the petition launched on Mother’s Day by the parents of youth killed during the protests in June 2024,” said Maraga.

He added, “Such utterances are deeply hurtful, especially to parents still mourning the loss of their children. How long shall the lives of innocent Kenyans be so devalued and dismissed?”

Further, Maraga called for the ratification of the International Convention for the Protection of all persons from enforced disappearance and to adopt national legislation aimed at preventing and criminalizing enforced disappearances.

“Kenyans hunger for a nation that protects its children, a government that values human lives, and a leadership that speaks the truth, especially when truth is fundamental to justice and the preservation of respect for the highest office. We must demand that the promises of the Constitution be taken seriously, and human life be held sacred,” said the former CJ.

Ruto, while speaking on May 12, assured Kenyans that cases of abductions, enforced disappearances, and killings would cease to exist.

“All the people who disappeared or were abducted in Gen Z protests have been brought back to their families and their homes. I have given firm instructions that nothing of that kind of nature will ever happen again. It was my commitment as I became President that the extrajudicial disappearance of Kenyans would not be part of what we are doing as a nation,” said Ruto.

