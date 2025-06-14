Connect with us

News

Margaret Kenyatta's Urges Gen Zs To Rise Up, Confront Injustices

By

Published

GtV1F1fXMAENkJS

Margaret Kenyatta

Former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has encouraged the young generation to become architects of global change.

Speaking at Brookhouse School’s 17th graduation ceremony at the Karen Campus, the former First Lady urged the youth to harness their talents to transform lives and pursue excellence in all endeavors.

“You have learned to leverage your talents, not just for personal success, but to build a better world by contributing your gifts and brilliant minds to the world,” she stated.

Margaret noted the unique role young people play in driving societal transformation, urging them to remain unafraid of questioning the status quo.

“I see a bold generation rising, one ready to question the status quo, reimagine the future, and confront injustices. Your brilliance must drive innovation, experiment with new ideas, and help build the kinder world we so desperately need,” the former First Lady said.

Margaret highlighted how Brookhouse’s holistic education had prepared graduates for this mission, noting their development of critical thinking, compassion, and respect for diversity through the school’s Round Square values.

She also pointed to their environmental initiatives in Oloolua Forest and community service projects as evidence of their readiness to tackle global challenges.

“Go forth and shine. Wherever life takes you, let your light transform the world.” She concluded.

Her remarks come months after retired President Uhuru Kenyatta called on Gen Z to stand firm in the fight for their rights.

Speaking in Uganda, Uhuru asked the younger generations to never allow anyone to take away what they have worked for.

“The GenZs are the story of the future; fight for your rights, don’t just stay there while people are taking away what’s yours. Don’t allow anyone to take away what’s yours; you have worked for it, so make sure you keep what’s yours,” the former President said.

Also Read: Uhuru Kenyatta Faces Significant Budget Cuts in Retirement Benefit

