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Margaret Wanjiru Resigns From Nairobi Rivers Commission

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Nairobi Rivers Commission chairperson and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru has resigned from the commission.

In a letter addressed to the Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, Wanjiru announced that her last day in office will be August 31, 2026.

“The time has come for me to move on and give my full attention to other work. During the 20 months that I have worked in NRC, I have learned a lot, and I appreciate you for giving me this opportunity. This letter is therefore my 30 days’ notice of resignation. I will vacate office on Monday, August 31,” she said.

Wanjiru called for her replacement to be appointed early enough to ensure a smooth transition and handover before she leaves office.

She also asked Koskei to convey her appreciation to President William Ruto for appointing her to lead the commission.

“Let him know I appreciate the opportunity he gave me, and hope we can collaborate on other matters in the future,” Wanjiru said.

President William Ruto had appointed Wanjiru as chairperson of the Nairobi Rivers Commission on October 25, 2024.

The Nairobi Rivers Commission was established through a Gazette Notice in December 2022 to reclaim Nairobi’s rivers and restore them as part of the city’s blue and green infrastructure.

The commission’s mandate covers the Nairobi River Basin across Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos, and Makueni counties.

Former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga had also been appointed by President Ruto as a member of the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

However, Omanga rejected the job offer, citing ‘personal reasons.’

“It’s truly a privilege to be considered for such a vital role in improving our beloved Nairobi’s environment and public health. After careful consideration, I must respectfully decline the appointment due to personal reasons,” she stated.

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