Margerer Langat, The Former Kipkelion MP Languishing In Poverty And Is Now A Politician’s Driver

He once hit headlines when he was ejected from his party after he fell out with his bosses, has reportedly turned himself into a driver-cum-bodyguard of a former governor.The former legislator, whose fortunes and pride have taken a beating, is nowadays seen driving the politician around to meetings and public barazas. He never leaves the car when the former governor is in the meeting or running other errands. Well, clearly, cash is king.

However, Langat is still actively engage in Rift Valley politics, as he is one of the leaders from the region who are assembling forces againts DP William Ruto.

Kenya African National Union (KANU) under the leadership of Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) which is led by former Bomet governor Isaac Ruto seem to be adding more complications to Ruto’s presidential ambitions.

Senator Moi and Isaac Ruto have previously rubbished Ruto’s presidential bid. The two party leaders hail from Rift Valley region and they have been working hard to rebrand their parties ahead of the upcoming polls.

In fact, some leaders from the region who were initially associated with Ruto have already ditched Ruto’s camp to join CCM and KANU.

At the beginning of August this year, the ex-governor and Senator Moi led their allies to a private meeting in Moi’s Kabarak home. Another group of former Rift Valley politicians led by former Kipkelion West MP Magerer Langat and Ex-Roads minister Franklin Bett joined them.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not clear, chances are high that these leaders are plotting to form an alliance.

This will definitely be an anti-Ruto alliance which will be used to tackle the man from Sugoi in the ongoing Rift Valley supremacy battle between Ruto and his rivals from the region.

This will, in turn, paralyse Ruto’s presidential bid since he needs maximum support from Rift Valley residents and voters in order to rise to the presidency.

