Martha Karua Presses Ruto Over Passport Scandal

PLP Presidential Aspirant Martha Karua has called on President William Ruto to address mounting concerns over irregularities in Kenya’s passport issuance system.

This comes after reports emerged claiming that Sudanese national Algoney Hamdan Dagalo Musa, who is the brother of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, was found to possess a Kenyan passport (number AK1586127).

This revelation was confirmed on February 19, 2026, when the U.S. Department of the Treasury updated its sanctions listing to include Musa’s Kenyan passport and a United Arab Emirates identification number.

Musa had previously been sanctioned in October 2024 by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Speaking on Saturday in Nairobi, Karua questioned how Hedemti’s brother obtained Kenyan citizenship and was given a passport.

“Today, when you go to Immigration with a Kenyan identity card and apply for a passport, you get it. So, who gave them Kenyan nationality? And these people with questionable passports are people who have taken photographs with Dr. William Ruto. The question I want to ask him: Are you selling Kenyan citizenship, Dr. Ruto? If so, you have desecrated that office of the President.”

Karua emphasized that the integrity of Kenya’s citizenship and passport system must be safeguarded, calling for immediate transparency and accountability from the highest office.

This comes after activist Boniface Mwangi released a list of foreign nations allegedly in possession of Kenyan passports.

In a statement on Thursday, February 27, Mwangi accused the Director General of Immigration Services, Evelyn Cheluget, of facilitating the issuance of passports to foreigners.

The list of foreigners includes controversial Zimbabwean entrepreneur Wicknel Chivayo, who has been spotted at State House on a number of occasions.

High-ranking figures from Sudan are also in the leaked document from the Directorate of Immigration Services.

These are: Mayada Hamdan, Abdaraheem Hamdan, Zahra Hamdan, Zariwa Hamdan, and Musa Hamadan Musa, who share the same name as that of RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti.

Former Sudan high-ranking government official Omar Bashir Mohamed has also been named in the leaked document.