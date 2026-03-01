Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Martha Karua Presses Ruto Over Passport Scandal

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

PLP Presidential Aspirant Martha Karua has called on President William Ruto to address mounting concerns over irregularities in Kenya’s passport issuance system.

This comes after reports emerged claiming that Sudanese national Algoney Hamdan Dagalo Musa, who is the brother of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, was found to possess a Kenyan passport (number AK1586127).

This revelation was confirmed on February 19, 2026, when the U.S. Department of the Treasury updated its sanctions listing to include Musa’s Kenyan passport and a United Arab Emirates identification number.

Musa had previously been sanctioned in October 2024 by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Speaking on Saturday in Nairobi, Karua questioned how Hedemti’s brother obtained Kenyan citizenship and was given a passport.

“Today, when you go to Immigration with a Kenyan identity card and apply for a passport, you get it. So, who gave them Kenyan nationality? And these people with questionable passports are people who have taken photographs with Dr. William Ruto. The question I want to ask him: Are you selling Kenyan citizenship, Dr. Ruto? If so, you have desecrated that office of the President.”

Karua emphasized that the integrity of Kenya’s citizenship and passport system must be safeguarded, calling for immediate transparency and accountability from the highest office.

This comes after activist Boniface Mwangi released a list of foreign nations allegedly in possession of Kenyan passports.

In a statement on Thursday, February 27, Mwangi accused the Director General of Immigration Services, Evelyn Cheluget, of facilitating the issuance of passports to foreigners.

The list of foreigners includes controversial Zimbabwean entrepreneur Wicknel Chivayo, who has been spotted at State House on a number of occasions.

High-ranking figures from Sudan are also in the leaked document from the Directorate of Immigration Services.

These are: Mayada Hamdan, Abdaraheem Hamdan, Zahra Hamdan, Zariwa Hamdan, and Musa Hamadan Musa, who share the same name as that of RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti.

Former Sudan high-ranking government official Omar Bashir Mohamed has also been named in the leaked document.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

File image of a passport. File image of a passport.

News

Boniface Mwangi Releases List of Foreigners with Kenyan passports

Activist Boniface Mwangi has released a list of foreign nations allegedly in possession of Kenyan passports. In a statement on Thursday, February 27, Mwangi...

2 days ago

News

UK Sanctions RSF Commanders Over Sudan Crisis

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on senior commanders of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) suspected of violence in the Darfur hub of El-Fasher....

December 12, 2025
Martha Karua reacts Martha Karua reacts

Opinion

MARTHA KARUA: IS KENYA READY FOR A WOMAN PRESIDENT?

KDRTV News -Fort Myers Florida-In a nation where political choices are too often shaped by ethnic loyalty, populist slogans, and personality cults, the question...

August 31, 2025
Kalonzo and Karua Expose Toxic Sugar Plot Kalonzo and Karua Expose Toxic Sugar Plot

Business

Toxic Sugar Storm: Kalonzo and Karua Expose State-Approved Poison Plot

Opposition leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and Martha Karua have sounded an alarm over a 25,000-metric-tonne sugar shipment declared unfit for human consumption that was allegedly...

July 31, 2025