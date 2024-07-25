Martha Karua Quits Azimio Coalition

Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has left the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja One Kenya colaition.

In a letter on Thursday, July 25 to Azimio la Umoja Secretary General Junet Mohammed, Karua’s Narc Kenya party noted that their stay in the coalition was no longer tenable.

“Kindly take note that our stay in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition is not tenable due to the prevailing political developments.”

“As NARC Kenya by way of this letter, we are giving notice to exit the Coalition as stipulated in the exit clause(s) in the Coalition Agreement. This notice is effective from the date of this letter. Yours sincerely,” the letter read.

Karua’s exit comes after President Ruto nominated Raila Odinga’s close allies to his Kenya Kwanza cabinet.

The four nominees include; Hassan Joho (Ministry of Mining), Wycliffe Oparanya (Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), John Mbadi (National Treasury and Economic Planning).

Karua was notably Odinga’s running mate during the 2022 general elections where President Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua emerged victorious.

The Azimio coalition has been facing turbulence in recent days over the ODM party’s dalliance with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Odinga on the other hand has maintained that the Azimio la Umoja coalition has not entered into a coalition agreement with the ruling UDA party.

“I have taken note of President William Ruto’s announcement yesterday regarding the reconstitution of the cabinet to include four members from ODM.

“As articulated in our statement on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, neither the ODM Party nor Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party has entered into any coalition agreement with President Ruto’s UDA party,” Raila said on Thursday.

