Martha Karua to Deliver Keynote Address at the Oxford Education Research Symposium

Martha Karua, one of Kenya’s most prominent political leaders and a declared candidate for the 2027 presidential election in Kenya, has been invited to deliver the keynote address at the upcoming Oxford Education Research Symposium.

The symposium will take place later this month at Harris Manchester College, part of the historic University of Oxford in Oxford, United Kingdom. Hon. Karua will open the symposium on 23 March with a keynote lecture titled “The Future of Education in Kenya.”

A longtime advocate for constitutionalism, the rule of law, and democratic accountability, Hon. Karua has built a distinguished public career as a lawyer, parliamentarian, cabinet minister, and leader of national reform movements.

Widely known in Kenya as the “Iron Lady” for her principled leadership and political courage, she has consistently championed judicial independence, transparent governance, and civic participation.

In the last elections in Kenya in 2022, Martha Karua was Presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate. In 2025, she formally announced her intention to run for the presidency of Kenya in the 2027 general election, pledging a single-term administration focused on institutional reform, economic revitalization, and national renewal.

For more than three decades, the Oxford Education Research Symposium, organized through the global network of the Oxford Round Table has stood as one of the most respected international forums for dialogue on education policy, research, and leadership.

Convened within the historic colleges of the University of Oxford, the symposium has brought together ministers of education, university presidents, senior policymakers, influential scholars, and global thought leaders, creating a rare intellectual arena where ideas that shape educational systems and policies across the world are debated, challenged, and refined.

The enduring prestige of the symposium is reflected most clearly in the accomplishments of its alumni. Over the past three decades, more than 12,000 distinguished participants have taken part in Oxford Round Table gatherings, forming a remarkable global network of leaders in education, government, academia, and international development.

Many alumni have gone on to play decisive roles in shaping national education policies, leading major universities, advancing groundbreaking research, and championing transformative reforms in learning systems across every region of the world.

Among those invited to present at this year’s symposium is Peter Ndiang’ui, a Kenyan-born professor at Florida Gulf Coast University in the United States whose work has gained international recognition in the fields of transformative education, community-based learning, and the influence of informal learning spaces on social development. This marks Professor Ndiang’ui’s second invitation to the Oxford Education Research Symposium.

During his previous presentation in 2024, he examined diaspora-driven development initiatives in Nyeri County, Kenya, demonstrating how global partnerships and community engagement can expand educational opportunity and strengthen local capacity.

Professor Ndiang’ui is also a recipient of the Keeper of the Dream Award, an honor recognizing individuals who advance the legacy and ideals of Martin Luther King Jr. through scholarship, leadership, and service. Oxford symposium organizers have recognized him as one of the most highly honored emerging scholars in the field of transformative education.

As the only two African speakers invited to this year’s symposium, Hon. Karua and Prof. Ndiang’ui represent a powerful presence of African leadership and scholarship within one of the world’s most prestigious academic gatherings placing Kenya prominently among global voices shaping the future of education and empowerment.

Over the years, the Oxford Round Table Symposiums have earned an international reputation for convening some of the brightest minds and most consequential voices in education and public life.

Participants frequently describe the experience as intellectually transformative, often leading to new research collaborations, global partnerships, and policy initiatives that influence education systems far beyond Oxford.

By joining the Oxford Round Table community, participants become part of a distinguished network committed to advancing excellence, innovation, and equity in education worldwide. The collective achievements of its alumni—scholars, policymakers, reformers, and institutional leaders—continue to shape educational discourse and practice on a global scale.

With over 12,000 notable and influential alumni, the Oxford Round Table network represents one of the most accomplished and diverse gatherings of education leaders anywhere in the world.

The achievements of these alumni stand as a testament to the enduring power of intellectual exchange, collaborative dialogue, and global engagement the very principles that have defined the Oxford Education Research Symposium since its founding and that continue to sustain its worldwide impact today.

By Eng. Ben Kebwato Omweri