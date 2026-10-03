Martha Karua’s Father Laid to Rest

People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua’s father, Mwalimu Jackson Karua, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 3, in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County.

The funeral service was attended by prominent leaders, including retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

Jubilee Party Leader Fred Matiang’i, Siaya Governor James Orengo, former CS Justin Muturi, and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa also attended the funeral.

“Today, I joined my sister Hon. Martha Karua, her family, friends and fellow Kenyans at Mugumo Primary School in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County, for the funeral service of her beloved father, Mwalimu Jackson Karua,” Matiang’i wrote on his X account.

In a statement after the funeral, Karua thanked those who attended the ceremony and stood with her family as they mourned Mwalimu Jackson Karua.

“To everyone who came in large numbers to mourn with us, honour my father and stand with our family, thank you. Your presence was a profound expression of love and respect for Mwalimu Jackson Karua, and a reminder of the many lives he touched throughout his life,” she wrote.

The late Mwalimu Jackson Karua died on September 27 after Karua and her siblings spent time with him at his home in Kirinyaga earlier that day.

Karua, in a statement, said she received the news of her father’s death while she was travelling back to Nairobi.

“On my way back to Nairobi, I received the news that my beloved father had breathed his last,” she added.

Looking back on the final moments with her father, Karua said she was grateful that she and her siblings were able to be by his side and spend precious time with him.

“We were simply grateful to sit beside him, to see him and spend that time together. I did not know I would soon be looking back on those moments with such tenderness, but I am deeply grateful to have them,” she further said.