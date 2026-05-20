Mary Kilobi Atwoli Shortlisted for Gov’t Job

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli’s wife, Mary Kilobi, has been shortlisted for the position of member of the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC).

In a notice on Wednesday, May 20, the selection panel for the recruitment of members of the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC) listed Kilobi among 65 candidates who will be interviewed.

“The Selection Panel has shortlisted 65 candidates for the position of IGRTC Member. Pursuant to Section 11 of the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee, the Selection Panel invited applications from suitably qualified persons for the position of Member (7 positions) of the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC) in the media,” read part of the statement.

The interviews for all 65 shortlisted candidates are scheduled to run from Monday, June 8, 2026, to Thursday, June 18, 2026.

The selection panel instructed the candidates to report to the interview venue at least 30 minutes before their scheduled interview time.

The candidates were also directed to present original copies of several documents, including national identity cards, academic and professional certificates, transcripts, supporting documents, and testimonials during the interviews.

Kilobi is a renowned news anchor and author who previously worked at the Standard Group-owned television station, KTN.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Literature and Kiswahili from Makerere University in Uganda and also holds a master’s degree in international relations from the University of Nairobi.

The news anchor began her journalism career as an intern at Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC), where she advanced to become a producer, editor, and anchor before returning to Kenya to join KTN.

Kilobi got married to Atwoli in August 2018 after fulfilling traditional marriage customs. The two met back in 2014 when Atwoli visited Uganda Broadcasting Corporation for an interview.