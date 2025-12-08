Masengeli’s Nephew Charged Over Sh2.6 Million Police Recruitment Scam

Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli’s nephew James Chesimani Masengeli, has been charged in connection with defrauding Kenyans of Ksh2 million in a fake police recruitment scam.

The accused was charged on Monday, December 8, after he was arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

The court was informed that on diverse dates between 18 and 23 November 2025, James allegedly obtained Sh2,588,000 from several individuals by claiming he was able to secure seven employment slots in the National Police Service (NPS), claims the prosecution says were false.

The suspect denied all charges and argued that he was a victim of mistaken identity, adding that the defence would demonstrate this as the case progresses.

Masengeli was released on a Sh 1 million bond or a cash bail of Ksh500,000 by the court. The case is set to be mentioned on December 16, 2025.

This comes days after DCI detectives arrested Benedict Odeng’ero Wekesa over pocketing Sh2.5 million in a daring police recruitment scam that preyed on desperate job seekers.

Wekesa was taken into custody after three victims came forward, each narrating how they were lured with promises of guaranteed entry into the police service.

“Armed with forged recruitment letters, Wekesa convinced the victims to part with hefty sums of money, assuring them that their slots were secured in the service.

“By the time reality finally kicked in, a total of Sh2.5 million had changed hands, and the dreams of joining the service had vanished,” DCI stated.

Detectives then ambushed the suspect at the Sagret Hotel in Kilimani. The sleuths recovered twenty more fake police recruitment letters, exposing what looks like a well-oiled fraud operation.