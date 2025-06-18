Mask Hawker Boniface Kariuki Survives Gunshot During Justice For Ojwang Protests

KDRTV News – Nairobi: A wave of national outrage has flowed across Kenya following the shocking shooting of Boniface Kariuki, a 22-year-old mask hawker, by a police officer during protests in Nairobi’s city center on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Eyewitness accounts and viral video footage depict a horrifying scene where Kariuki, unarmed and with hands raised in surrender, was allegedly slapped and then shot at point-blank range with a shotgun near Imenti House.

Edwin Kagia, a fellow hawker who was with Boniface, recounted the chilling incident, stating that the officer, whose face was covered, used a Remington Model 870 pump-action shotgun.

The incident, captured on camera and widely shared, shows Kariuki collapsing instantly as bystanders rushed to his aid.

Despite initial social media reports of his demise, Boniface Kariuki is alive and battling for his life at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

His father, John Kariuki, confirmed that his son was admitted to the emergency wing and underwent surgery, with an ICU bed prepared for post-operative care.

Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth also confirmed Kariuki was in the operating theatre with a neurosurgical team.

John Kariuki expressed his anguish, noting the bullet went through his son’s head just above the ear.

The National Police Service (NPS) has confirmed the arrest of the officer involved, pledging to arraign the suspect following public uproar.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga condemned the act as “cold, without a drop of humanity,” commending Kenyan youth for their pursuit of justice.

The protests witnessed in Kenya are part of a larger howl against police brutality, ignited by the death of Albert Ojwang in police custody.

A case that has garnered international attention and led to a high-profile resignation within the police service.