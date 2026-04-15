Matatu Operators Announces Hike in Fares

Commuters are set to pay more in fares after Matatu operators announced they will increase transportation charges from Wednesday, April 15.

In a statement, the Kenya Transporters Association Ltd (KTA) said the recent hike in fuel prices by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has forced matatu operators to increase fare prices.

The association noted that diesel prices have risen by Kshs 40 per litre, from Kshs 163 to Kshs 203 per litre, representing an increase of approximately 24.5%.

KTA highlighted that fuel constitutes the single largest cost component in road freight transport, accounting for approximately 55% of total operating costs.

The association estimated that the latest fuel hike translates to an overall increase of approximately 13 to 14 per cent in transport operating costs.

KTA advised its members to urgently review their cost structures and adjust transport rates to reflect the new fuel pricing realities.

“Members are advised that such a substantial rise in input costs cannot be absorbed sustainably. It is therefore necessary for all members to immediately review their cost structures and adjust transport rates accordingly to reflect the new cost realities,” the association stated.

Operators were further urged by the association to engage clients and contractual partners transparently to ensure continuity of services.

“Members are advised that such a substantial rise in input costs cannot be absorbed sustainably. It is therefore necessary for all members to immediately review their cost structures and adjust transport rates accordingly to reflect the new cost realities,” KTA stated.

The Matatu Owners Association has also announced it will increase bus fares by up to 30 per cent to cope with higher fuel costs.

In the latest fuel review, EPRA increased the price of super petrol by KSh28.69 per litre and diesel by KSh40.30 per litre, while Kerosene remained unchanged.

Super Petrol, diesel, and Kerosene will now retail at Ksh206.97, Ksh206.84, and Ksh152.78 per litre, respectively, until May 14, 2026.