Matatu Operators Declare 50% Fare Hike and Nationwide Strike Over Increasing Fuel Prices

Public transport operators across Kenya have announced a nationwide strike beginning Monday, May 18, following the latest increase in fuel prices by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The operators, led by the Matatu Owners Association, also declared an immediate 50 per cent increase in matatu fares, citing unbearable operational costs triggered by the sharp rise in petrol and diesel prices.

Speaking during a press briefing on Friday, Matatu Owners Association President Albert Karakacha warned that the transport sector could grind to a halt unless the government intervenes urgently.

“On Monday, there will be strictly no movement of any vehicles; all the roads will be blocked until the government listens to our cry because we have been promised, but everything we are promised has not come to fulfilment,” said Karakacha.

The announcement follows EPRA’s latest monthly fuel review, which saw Super Petrol prices increase by Ksh.16.65 per litre while Diesel rose sharply by Ksh.46.29 per litre. In Nairobi, petrol is now retailing at Ksh.214.25 per litre, while diesel costs Ksh.242.92 per litre.

According to the operators, the increased fuel prices have significantly affected daily earnings and made it difficult for transport businesses to sustain normal operations. As a result, commuters across the country are expected to dig deeper into their pockets starting immediately.

For example, passengers who previously paid Ksh.100 for transport on certain routes may now pay up to Ksh.150 following the fare adjustment.

“We are urging all our investors in the public transport sector that, effective immediately, we are going to increase our fares by 50%,” Karakacha stated.

Representatives from the matatu, boda boda, tour vehicle, and transport network sectors accused EPRA of failing to shield Kenyans from the rising cost of fuel. They further alleged that cartels within the petroleum sector were taking advantage of the situation at the expense of ordinary citizens.

“EPRA was set with the hope that it would regulate these industries for the benefit of society. Now it has become the biggest place for cartels to tax Kenyans to death,” Karakacha claimed.

Meanwhile, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi defended the latest fuel review, attributing the increase to global oil market instability and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. He noted that the government had used approximately Ksh.5 billion from the Petroleum Development Levy Fund to cushion consumers from even higher fuel prices.

The planned strike is expected to disrupt transport services in major towns and cities, affecting thousands of commuters, businesses, and schools if no agreement is reached before Monday.