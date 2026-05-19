Matatu Operators Suspend Nationwide Fuel Strike for One Week After Government Talks

Commuters across Kenya can breathe a temporary sigh of relief after matatu operators agreed on Tuesday, May 19, to suspend their nationwide strike for seven days — but warned the action will resume if the government fails to act on their grievances.

The decision followed emergency talks between senior government officials and transport sector stakeholders at Harambee House in Nairobi, just one day after the strike grounded public transport in several parts of the country, leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who addressed the media alongside Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi and Transport CS Davis Chirchir, said both sides had agreed that high-level dialogue was urgently needed.

“There was a need for negotiations with the stakeholders at a high level, and they will take place within the next week,” Murkomen said. “Within the intervening period between now and Tuesday, May 26, the strike that is ongoing is suspended for a period of one week to provide an avenue for consultations and negotiations.”

Matatu Owners Association (MOA) President Albert Karakacha confirmed the suspension and urged operators to return to work immediately. “We want to urge our members, wherever they are, to go back to work. We have come up with something, and we want to thank the government,” he said.

However, the sector made clear the suspension was conditional — not a concession. Kushan Muchiri, CEO of the Federation of Public Transport Sector, struck a cautious tone, saying, “We want to assure our members that within the next seven days, we shall have done the best of negotiations, and I believe by the time we come back here, we will come with a good solution.”

One transport official was more pointed in his warning: “If this matter is not taken seriously within the seven days we have given, the strike will be back.”

The crisis was triggered by sharp increases in fuel costs, with operators demanding diesel prices be cut by between Ksh 35 and Ksh 40. The government offered a reduction of only Ksh 10 — a figure the sector rejected as inadequate, particularly as kerosene prices rose by Ksh 38 in the same review.

The strike’s first day on Monday saw scenes of chaos and violence in parts of the country. Murkomen said the transport stakeholders had distanced themselves from the unrest and condemned it during Tuesday’s meeting. “The government remains fully committed to addressing concerns raised by Kenyans at all times and calls for peaceful and legal means for airing their various grievances,” he added.

Operators also apologised to Kenyans for the disruption caused. Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja was named guarantor of the negotiations and appealed to banks and auctioneers to show leniency toward matatu operators as they resume services.

A joint committee has also been agreed upon to examine broader structural issues affecting the public service vehicle sector.

With the clock now ticking, all eyes turn to whether the government can deliver a meaningful deal before May 26 — or whether Kenya’s roads face another standstill.