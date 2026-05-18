Matatu Owners Call for Urgent Government Talks Amid Fuel Strike

As Kenya’s transport sector strike enters its first full day on Monday, the Matatu Owners Association has called on the government to urgently engage in dialogue, even as thousands of commuters remain stranded and protests turn violent in parts of the country.

MOA Chairman Albert Karakacha said his association had received no communication from the government despite the nationwide transport paralysis that has brought Nairobi and other major towns to a grinding halt.

“We are urging them to sit down with us; we are ready to sit down with them if they are willing, and if they won’t do so, we will still continue with the strike, because we cannot push the price to the common mwananchi,” Karakacha said.

The strike, which took effect at midnight on Sunday, was triggered by a fuel price review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), effective May 15. In Nairobi, super petrol now retails at Ksh 214.25 per litre while diesel surged to Ksh 242.92 — up Ksh 16.65 and Ksh 46.29 respectively. Kerosene remained unchanged at Ksh 152.78.

The association is demanding the removal of taxes imposed on fuel, including the 8 percent VAT — recently halved from 16 percent by President Ruto — and the abolition of the Ksh 25 Road Maintenance Levy on petrol and diesel, which operators say is a key driver of the high pump prices. Monday’s protests brought fresh disruptions. In Nairobi, major corridors including the Thika Superhighway and Waiyaki Way were blocked with stones and burning tyres. A vehicle was torched in Githurai, UDA offices were set ablaze in Wote, and police deployed teargas in the CBD to disperse growing crowds. Schools in Nairobi and Thika suspended classes as transport chaos made it impossible for learners to report.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi pushed back firmly against the strike, calling it “completely uncalled for” and insisting the government had already shielded Kenyans from far steeper price increases.

“If we were to leave the prices without any intervention, diesel today would be costing not less than 35 shillings more. Petrol would be costing over 70 shillings more — about 311 shillings. So already the government has intervened,” Mbadi said during a Monday morning television interview.

He added that the government had spent over Ksh 35 billion in two months on fuel subsidies and reduced VAT, a move he said cost the exchequer at least Ksh 12 billion per month. He also said President Ruto would convene a meeting upon returning from Azerbaijan to determine further relief measures.

Opposition leader Kalonzo Musyoka weighed in sharply, calling on President Ruto to open immediate and genuine dialogue with the transport sector alliance, and demanding the resignation of Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi.

“President Ruto must direct his administration to open a genuine and immediate dialogue with the transport sector alliance. Their grievances are real, their members are suffering, and stonewalling them is not governance; it is negligence,” Kalonzo said.

Karakacha confirmed that a joint statement would be issued at 5 pm Monday, signalling whether the strike would continue — with a Treasury-led meeting between government ministries and transport stakeholders also scheduled for the same afternoon.