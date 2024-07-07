Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi Dares DP Gachagua, Threatens To Reveal Details Of Their Fallout



Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi says there is a rift between him and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement via Facebook on July 7, Wamumbi dismissed claims that their differences were over the fight against alcoholism in Mount Kenya.

“It is true that there is a rift between the Deputy President and me. The rift is not over the closed bars in Karatina town that have brought the town to a standstill for four months,” said the Mathira MP.

Wamumbi challenged DP Gachagua to tell the truth about their fallout, adding that he would tell his side of the story and let the people of Mathira choose a side.

“This is bigger than that, he should tell the truth and nothing but the truth. I will tell the truth and the people of Mathira will choose which side they believe in,” Wamumbi added.

His statement comes after DP Gachagua claimed that the lawmaker was instructing police officers to reopen bars in the area.

“When I heard last week that some people had started disrupting this work, I heard that our local MP had instructed the security officers in Karatina to reopen our bars, allegedly on orders from above,” Gachagua said.

He added: “Firstly, an MP cannot give orders to security officers and if the security officers from this region are taking orders from an MP, we will discipline them.

Gachagua went on to claim that he had noticed that some officials within the Ministry of Home Affairs were frustrating the government’s efforts to combat the drug menace.

DP Gachagua went on to warn President Ruto against officials who want to “turn him against the people”.

“Mr President, if you allow overzealous officials at Harambee House with a political agenda to interfere in this war against illicit brew, those officials will turn you against the people.” Gachagua added.

