Matiang’i Addresses Governance, Electoral Integrity, and Youth Activism at CSIC in Washington

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Jubilee Party Deputy leader Fred Matiang’i on Monday, March 9, gave an address at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, D.C.

During the lecture, Matiang’i addressed the evolving political landscape shaping Kenya’s 2027 general elections and the implications of recent youth-led civic protests.

Matiang’i reflected on the growing civic engagement among Kenya’s youth, noting that recent protests signal a generation demanding accountable leadership, credible institutions, and expanded economic opportunity.

The 2027 presidential hopeful emphasized that Kenya’s youthful population remains one of the country’s greatest strengths, but that this potential can only be realized through stronger governance, transparent institutions, and policies that create opportunity and restore public trust.

Matiang’i underscored the importance of safeguarding electoral integrity, strengthening democratic participation, and reinforcing the rule of law as foundations for national stability and long-term economic growth ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Further, he noted that Kenya’s long-term success will depend on building strong and predictable institutions that inspire confidence among citizens, investors, and international partners alike.

The former Interior CS pointed out that by strengthening governance, expanding economic opportunity, and fostering responsible political leadership, Kenya can position itself as a stable and competitive democratic partner in the region and globally.

CSIS is one of the world’s leading non-partisan policy institutions, regularly hosting heads of state, senior government officials, diplomats, and global thought leaders to discuss issues of international security, governance, and economic development.

Its Africa Program convenes influential voices from across the continent to engage policymakers and scholars on Africa’s strategic role in global affairs.

This comes days after Matiang’i addressed the Chatham House in London, United Kingdom.

In his address, Matiang’i spoke on strengthening Kenya’s democratic institutions, including the establishment of a credible and formal opposition, as the country prepares for the 2027 General Election.

The former Interior CS described the 2024 Gen Z demonstrations as a watershed moment in Kenya’s political history, saying they presented an opportunity for the Executive and Parliament to reset and meaningfully engage young people.

“They offered a powerful opportunity for the executive and the legislature to reset, listen, and re-engage our youth through greater inclusion, participation, and meritocracy.

“Sadly, that opportunity was largely missed because the political leadership failed to respond with the urgency and openness the moment demanded,” he stated.

Further, he urged political leaders to embrace honest soul-searching and inclusive engagement, stressing that the country’s next chapter must belong to all its citizens.

