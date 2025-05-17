Matiang’i Breaks Silence On NTV’s ‘Murder Tapes’ Documentary

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has claimed that a statement he made about the shooting of four alleged gang members in Nakuru in July 2022 had been taken out of context.

This follows NTV’s exposé, titled ‘Murder Tapes: The Butchers of Nakuru”, which implicates police officers in the extrajudicial execution of four young men.

In the documentary, Matiang’i is quoted as having supported the police after he said: “We will deploy unprecedented fire and force. I can’t be lectured on human rights by anyone.”

In a statement dated Friday, May 16, the Matiang’i Secretariat said the former CS’s remarks featured in the NMG documentary were taken out of context.

“Dr Matiang’i’s statement, as aired in the documentary, was taken out of context as he is a great believer in human rights and the rule of law,” the Team Matiang’i Secretariat statement said.

“For avoidance of doubt, Dr Matiang’i’s record as a civil servant is clear for everyone to see. He oversaw the transition from analogue to digital broadcasting, restored sanity on our roads, reformed the immigration department, led a crackdown on illegal gambling, oversaw wide-ranging reforms in the education sector, among others,” the Secretariat added.

The Secretariat expressed sympathy for the affected families and acknowledged that the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) had already commenced an investigation into the incident.

According to the NTV exposé, the four young men were handcuffed and shot in the head and chest, but the police lied about the circumstances under which they died.

Then, Nakuru County Police Commander, Peter Mwanzo, told the media that the four were members of a gang known as the Nyuki Squad, which had been linked to a spate of robberies and violent incidents in the area.

Also Read:UDA Party Summons Gloria Orwoba Over Matiang’i Links