Matiang’i Joins Azimio National Council in Latest Changes

Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Fred Matiang’i has joined the Azimio Coalition’s National Council.

The former Interior CS joined the council following a meeting chaired by Kalonzo Musyoka on Monday, August 3, in the afternoon.

Azimio Secretary General Caroli Omondi also announced that former Meru Governor Peter Munya and former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti had joined the National Council.

“The Council resolved to reorganise the party structures, the various organs of the party, as well as to move forward with the rebranding of the Azimio Coalition.

“The Council decided to admit two new members into its ranks. That is His Excellency Fred Matiang’i, the Honourable former Governor His Excellency Peter Munya, and Honourable Senator Lenny Kivuti to become the new Council members. So there are three new members to the Council,” he announced.

At the same time, it was resolved during the meeting that DAP-Kenya, one of Azimio’s founding members, would rejoin the coalition.

Further, Justin Muturi’s Democratic Party (DP), Umoja Na Maendeleo, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) were formally invited to become new coalition members.

Speaking after the Meeting, Kalonzo said Azimio is in talks with Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) and Martha Karua’s PLP party.

“We are talking to Democracy for Citizens Party. We are also re-engaging with PLP. Democracy for Citizens Party leader is, of course, our brother Rigathi Gachagua and also our sister Martha Karua of PLP,” he said.

The former Vice President also said the coalition is engaging the Linda Mwananchi movement, which is associated with Edwin Sifuna.

“We are talking to Linda Mwananchi. So we wish them well as they push for the registration of Linda Mwananchi as a political party,” Kalonzo added.