Matiang’i Joins Jubilee Party

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has formally announced he has joined the Jubilee Party.

Speaking on Sunday, Matiang’i disclosed that he had accepted former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s request to the party after attending its National Delegates Conference (NDC) last month.

“I am openly saying I have joined the Jubilee Party. Just as we said during the NDC, now is the time to align ourselves with the Jubilee Party,” said Matiang’i.

The former Interior CS noted that he had taken over the former ruling party and would start rebuilding it into a national movement.

Matiang’i urged aspirants eyeing electoral seats in the 2027 general election under the Jubilee Party to start identifying with the party’s colours.

“All these aspirants who are here eyeing different seats should now wear Jubilee Party colours during our next meeting. I also have my Jubilee Party hat here,” Matiang’i stated.

Further, he announced that he will soon embark on opening offices in several parts of the country, starting with Embakasi and Kitengela.

Matiang’i also said the Jubilee party will hold grassroots elections in a move to rejuvenate it ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Matiang’i’s announcement has put to rest weeks of speculation over the political vehicle he will use for his 2027 presidential bid.

Matiang’i had been weighing his options between running on a Jubilee Party ticket or the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) party.

On Friday, October 3, Matiang’i announced his plan for a nationwide tour seeking support within party membership.

”The party has its organs in place; the special NDC was the beginning of that process. Several activities will take place, including recruitment and reorganisation of the party, and then choosing a presidential candidate for the party will happen.

“That is why I am talking to party members at the grassroots; this is just the beginning because I am going to visit all 47 counties in the country to meet party members. After all, there is a nomination to take place within the party,” Matiang’i added.

