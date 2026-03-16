Matiang’i Joins Muslim Community for Iftar [Photos]

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, on Monday, March 16, joined the muslim community for an Iftar at Kongowea Estate in Nyali, Mombasa County.

The Iftar was hosted by Jubilee Party Organizing Secretary and Nyali Constituency aspirant in the 2027 general election, Mr. Yassir Noor.

The dinner was also attended by Jubilee Party coastal leadership and the area MCA.

In a post after the dinner, Matiang’i said it provided an opportunity to share a meal with the Muslim faithful and reflect on the values of brotherhood and compassion.

“The gathering provided an opportunity to share a meal and reflect on the enduring values of brotherhood, compassion, and service to the vulnerable.

“May this holy season renew our hearts with gratitude, good health, and a deeper commitment to caring for one another. Ramadan Mubarak and a blessed Iftar to all,” he stated.

Iftar is the evening meal to break the daily fast during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Families and communities often gather together to share food and prayer.