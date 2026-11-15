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Matiang’i, Karua Ndindi Reaffirm Unity, Vow to Settle on One Presidential Candidate in 2027

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Opposition leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to uniting ahead of the 2027 General Election, declaring that no amount of money or financial inducements from President William Ruto will change Kenyans’ resolve to vote him out of office.

Speaking on Sunday during public rallies at Capital Roundabout and Keroka Market in Kisii County, after attending a church service at ACK St. Philip’s Cathedral in Kisii town, the leaders, led by Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i, People’s Party of Kenya leader Ndindi Nyoro, PLP leader Martha Karua and Siaya Governor James Orengo, declared that their unity would be key to achieving political change in the country.

The leaders maintained that Kenyans have already made up their minds to send President Ruto home, insisting that the opposition would remain united and continue engaging in consultations to settle on a single presidential candidate to challenge him.

They pledged to continue with consultations and put aside individual political ambitions in pursuit of a common goal, maintaining that the country needed leadership focused on serving Kenyans rather than dominating them, saying the opposition remained united and intact, describing the planned political change as a revolution driven by the people’s desire for better governance.

The opposition leaders accused President Ruto of attempting to mislead Kenyans through unfulfilled development promises and what they termed non-existent projects during his recent tour of Kisii County.

They claimed that the President was launching projects through the unveiling of plaques without tangible development on the ground, challenging him to demonstrate actual progress instead of making promises for political gain.

They further maintained that Kenyans were no longer interested in political handouts, insisting that money would not buy their loyalty or determine the outcome of the 2027 elections.

The leaders further alleged that the government could be planning to manipulate the 2027 General Election in an attempt to retain power, warning that Kenyans would remain vigilant and guard their votes.

They maintained that the people’s democratic choice must be respected, declaring that they would not allow any attempts to undermine the will of the electorate.

The leaders called on Kenyans to remain watchful throughout the electoral process, insisting that the next election must reflect the genuine voice of voters.

The opposition leaders maintained that Kenya is a democratic republic where every leader has a constitutional right to address the public, express political views and engage the public without intimidation, arguing that restricting political activities was unacceptable and contrary to the democratic principles upon which the country is founded.

The leaders also took issue with President Ruto’s continued use of what they termed insults and abusive language against political opponents, particularly retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

They urged him to exercise restraint and accord the presidency the dignity it deserves, arguing that the Head of State should promote national unity rather than engage in political exchanges.

They further challenged Ruto to respect Uhuru as a retired Head of State, noting that the respect he expects when he eventually leaves office in 2027 should equally be extended to his predecessor.

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