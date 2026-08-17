Matiang’i Raises Concern Over Gov’t Accessing Social Media Accounts of Opposition Leaders

Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Fred Matiang’i has alleged that the government has access to the social media accounts of opposition leaders.

Speaking during a presser at Jubilee Party Headquarters on Monday, August 17, Matiang’i claimed that the government has acquired technological resources from criminal networks in Asia.

“The government has now decided, in addition to terrorizing opposition leaders; they have begun a new wave of digital terrorism against the opposition.

“They have required resources from groups in an Asian country, and they are accessing social media accounts of opposition leaders,” Matiang’i alleged.

The former Interior CS also claimed that opposition convoys are frequently trailed by unmarked vehicles believed to belong to the state, fitted with signal jammers that cripple communication during political events.

“These days we get trailed by vehicles I believe belong to the state with jammers. We stop to address rallies, but our WIFI is interfered with; you cannot communicate,” he said.

He revealed that the team of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua reportedly experienced similar disruptions while on the campaign trail over the weekend in Nakuru and Kiambu Counties.

“My staffers checked with the team Rigathi Gachagua was travelling with over the weekend. They have begun experiencing the same challenges. I believe this is the work of the state, which has the capacity to do that,” Matiangi claimed.

The former CS further accused the government of investing heavily in propaganda and what he termed fake news targeting opposition leaders.

He cited a recent letter purportedly issued by Kanze Dena, former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s spokesperson, claiming that Uhuru had declined to meet Gachagua.

He accused the government of diverting resources towards political propaganda instead of addressing the challenges facing Kenyans.

“The state is investing a lot of money in propaganda, fake news, and so on, targeting the opposition, instead of focusing on the challenges we have as a country,” he stated.