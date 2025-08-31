Mau Narok Violence Turns Deadly: Homes Burn, One Killed as Road Blocked and Curfew Imposed

Deadly clashes has engulfed Tipis in Mau Narok, southeast of Njoro town, leaving at least one person dead, dozens displaced, and homes reduced to ashes. The unrest, which broke out on Saturday night, August 30, and escalated into Sunday morning, also forced the closure of the busy Nakuru–Narok road after protesters barricaded it with burning tyres.

By dawn, thick smoke rose above Mwisho wa Lami trading centre as terrified residents fled. Eyewitnesses reported that “hundreds of masked goons” stormed homes, torching at least 12 houses and attacking civilians. One survivor described the attackers as “a mob of more than 200 people,” leaving several injured and families scattered.

“This is no longer just a protest,” said John Kipkoech, a Tipis resident who lost property in the chaos. “People’s lives are in danger. Every time land disputes are ignored, this is the result.”

While residents insist the violence results from unresolved land ownership disputes that have plagued the Mau Narok region for decades, authorities gave a different explanation. Nakuru County Police Commander Emmanuel Opuru dismissed reports of inter-community fighting, attributing the unrest to frustrations over a two-month power blackout.

“This is just a small matter that we are already in control of,” Opuru told reporters. “The protests started over lack of electricity, during which a vehicle was damaged. That is what escalated the situation, not ethnic conflict.”

But the scale of destruction tells another story. Tens of families have been displaced, businesses shut, matatus rerouted, and travelers stranded for hours. The violence has revived painful memories of past clashes in Njoro.

In 2018, land-related clashes left seven people injured and dozens of homes razed. In 2020, tribal violence in Nessuit, Mariashoni, and Olposimoru turned deadly – five killed, 40 hospitalized, nearly 200 houses torched, and close to 3,000 people displaced.

To contain the latest flare-up, Nakuru County Commissioner Loyford Kibaara imposed a week-long curfew in Tipis and Mwisho wa Lami, running from 7 pm to 5 am. He urged residents to comply as security forces intensified patrols to prevent further bloodshed.

Still, locals remain unconvinced. “Electricity cannot explain why people are burning houses,” said Mary Wambui, a trader at Mwisho wa Lami. “This is about land. It has always been about land.”

Tipis and Mau Narok risk remaining hotbeds of violence trapping communities in a cycle of fear, destruction, and mistrust.