Maureen Kamuyu, Kenyan Living In Anna Texas Reported Missing

Maureen Kamuyu alias Cinta, a Kenyan national living in Anna City, Texas, USA has been reported missing.

In a statement sent to the newsrooms, Maureen was last seen leaving Baylor-Scott & white medical center Emergency Department in McKinney, Texas on Friday, September 20 afternoon.

The spouse of Peter Kim Wainaina was wearing a long green dress when she went missing in Texas.

“Maureen Kamuyu(Cinta) of Anna Tx formerly from Boston. Wife to Peter Kim Wainana. Last known location: leaving Baylor-Scott & white medical center Emergency Department, McKinney, TX on Fri 9/20/24 afternoon. Last seen wearing a long green dress,” read part of a statement sent to KDRTV.

Anyone who has seen Maureen or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact Peter Mukora by phone, text, or WhatsApp at 781-493-2590.

Alternatively, they can contact 911, Anna Police, Collin’s County Texas, at 972-924-2848.

Also Read: President Ruto Makes U-Turn On Ford Foundation Months After Accusing It Of Sponsoring Protests In Kenya