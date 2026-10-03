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Mauritius Firm Gets Green Light to Take Majority Control of De La Rue Kenya

Vincent Olando

Published

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has approved the acquisition of a 60 percent stake in De La Rue Kenya EPZ Limited by Mauritius-based investment firm Monarch Capital Limited, clearing the way for a major ownership shake-up at the company once synonymous with printing Kenya’s currency.

The approval was published in a Kenya Gazette notice dated August 21, 2026, and released on October 2. CAK Director-General David Kemei said the Authority exercised its powers under the Competition Act to authorise the deal.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon the Competition Authority of Kenya by Section 46 (6) (a) (ii) of the Competition Act, the Competition Authority of Kenya has authorized the proposed transaction as set out herein,” the notice stated.

Under the transaction, Monarch Capital takes over the 60 percent shareholding previously held by Thomas De La Rue AG, while the Kenyan government, through the National Treasury, retains its 40 percent stake. The ownership shift had already surfaced in company filings before this latest regulatory sign-off, with reports in July showing Thomas De La Rue AG had transferred its entire holding to the Mauritius-registered firm.

The deal marks a new chapter for the Ruaraka-based company, which has been tied to Kenya’s currency production since 1966 through earlier entities Thomas De La Rue and Bradbury & Wilkinson. The company built its banknote printing factory in Ruaraka in October 1992, and the facility went on to produce multiple generations of Kenyan currency, including the 2019 note series. The government took up its 40 percent stake in the business in 2017, creating a joint venture between the State and the British security printing firm.

That partnership, however, came under strain after De La Rue suspended banknote printing in Kenya in January 2023, citing a lack of new orders from the government. The company’s long-standing role as Kenya’s currency printer ended for good in 2024, when the Central Bank awarded a five-year banknote printing contract to Germany’s Giesecke+Devrient.

The ownership change follows a reshuffle of the De La Rue Kenya EPZ board in July, which brought in former Safaricom chief executive Michael Joseph alongside Wilken Group Executive Director Andrew Pkemoi Lopokoiyot and Ugandan businessman Humphrey Arnold Munyamerere Nzeyi. Advocate Isaac Mukui Nduru joined as company secretary, while Michael James Aumann retained his seat as chief financial officer. The Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury continues to represent the government on the board.

Monarch Capital describes itself as a long-term private investment firm with interests spanning retail, real estate, food and food service, and sustainable mobility, with a retail portfolio of more than 2,000 outlets across 15 countries and roughly €2.9 billion in real estate holdings globally.

The De La Rue approval was one of several transactions CAK cleared in the same Gazette notice, including deals involving East African Cables, ICEA Lion Insurance Holdings and Mastermind Tobacco.

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