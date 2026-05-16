Mbadi and Ruto Set for Emergency Talks Over Rising Fuel Prices

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has announced that the government will hold urgent consultations with President William Ruto to explore fresh measures aimed at lowering fuel prices following growing public outrage and threats of nationwide protests.

Speaking on Saturday during an ODM grassroots mobilisation event in Nyakach, Kisumu County, Mbadi acknowledged the pain Kenyans are facing after the latest fuel price increase announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The latest EPRA review raised the price of Super Petrol by KSh16.65 per litre and Diesel by a record KSh46.29, pushing pump prices to historic highs and triggering increased transport fares and commodity prices across the country.

“What we are going to do, we will sit down with the President to make sure that whatever it takes we try to lower the prices of petroleum products so that our people can find peace and our people should not suffer because of rising prices,” Mbadi said.

The Treasury CS defended the government’s previous interventions, saying billions of shillings had already been used to cushion consumers from global oil market shocks.

“Last month we tried very hard and used KSh6.2 billion to stabilise the prices of fuel and we reduced VAT by 8 per cent this month. We again added another KSh5 billion to stabilise the prices of fuel, but they are still high,” he stated.

Mbadi attributed the continued rise in fuel prices partly to instability in the Middle East and global market disruptions, noting that even fuel-producing countries were experiencing sharp price increases.

“Even in the United States where they produce fuel, the prices of petroleum products have gone up by 60 per cent. Everywhere in the world the prices have gone up,” he added.

Despite the global pressure, Mbadi insisted the government must act decisively to protect Kenyan consumers. He revealed that the administration is considering further tax adjustments, including changes to Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel products and additional stabilisation support.

“One option is the VAT. The other option is to look for more resources and stabilise the prices of the petroleum commodities,” Mbadi explained.

The remarks come amid mounting political pressure from lawmakers demanding immediate fuel tax relief. Ndindi Nyoro has already requested an emergency recall of Parliament to debate proposals that could lower fuel prices by up to KSh27 per litre through VAT exemptions and reduced fuel levies.

At the same time, transport operators, boda boda riders, digital cab drivers and motorists have threatened a nationwide strike beginning Monday over what they describe as “unbearable” fuel costs and rising living expenses.

Mbadi also urged leaders to avoid politicising the fuel crisis, saying the issue requires sober national dialogue and practical economic solutions.

“This is not something to be politicised. This is something to discuss and debate soberly,” he said.