Mbadi, Wahome Fire 12 Gov’t Officials, Announce Replacements

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and his Lands counterpart Alice Wahome have made changes to their ministries.

In a gazette notice dated September 6, CS Mbadi sacked four trustees of the Kenya National Entrepreneurs Savings Trust.

The four members include; Martha Opisa Okochil, Louis Karisa, Ruth Jerotich, and Tom Okundi.

Mbadi appointed Irene Githiga, Kevin Bwire Mubadi, Joseph Kisoro Ogola, and Teresia Njenga to serve in trust for a period of three years.

“It is notified for general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning has appointed Irene N. Githiga — Federation of Matatu Drivers and Conductors Association Kevin Bwire Mubadi — Kenya National Boda Boda Association Joseph Kisoro Ogola — Kenya National Federation of Jua Kali Associations Teresia Njenga – Mitumba Association to serve as Trustees to the Kenya National Entrepreneurs Savings Trust, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 6th September 2024,” the notice read in part.

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa reappointed Ruth Jerotich and Tom Okundi to become members of the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council for three years.

Public Service CS Justin Muturi also appointed Louis Karisa to become a member of the Women Enterprise Fund Advisory Board for three years.

On the other hand, CS Wahome revoked the appointments of Julia Wamboi Njuguna, Ali Omar Mohammed, Simon Muguro Mwarania, Julia Wamaitha Kimani, John Mbugua Njoka, Zeinabu Gobu Wako, James Muriithi Ngiriri and Cecilia Wanjiku Ng’ang’a as members of the Lamu West Land Control Board.

She replaced them with Samoe Farouk Fadhil, County Physical Planner, Moses Kiarie Wanjiku, Omar Bakari Ibrahim, Nasra Abdurehman Omar, Biha Wanje Baya, Maalim Fadhili Maalim and Abubakar Masoud Rashid.

The new members will since serve in the positions for 2 years and 6 months, effective immediately.

