MDG Party Joins Kenya Kwanza Alliance 

FB IMG 16615133194267185
MDG party leader and William Ruto

Today 26 August 2022, Deputy president William Ruto welcomed the members of the Movement for Democracy and Growth to its alliance, Kenya kwanza. This comes barely few days after a number of independent candidates joined Ruto’s team.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance recently has got a major boost after 10 out of 12 independent candidates elected in the just concluded parliamentary elections joined the alliance.

FB IMG 16615133289436758

Mdg party leader David Ochieng

Speaking during a meeting with elected leaders at the Deputy President’s Karen Residence on Wednesday, August 17, Ruto confirmed that 10 of the independent MPs attended the inaugural conference.

In his official social media page, Ruto welcomed the team that was led by David Ochieng.

FB IMG 16615133221470244

Deputy president William Ruto and Mdg party leader David ochieng

“Kenya Kwanza is delighted to welcome the Movement for Democracy and Growth to the alliance. We are committed to partnerships that help us build one Nation for the prosperity of all Kenyans.

Also read Meru Governor-Elect Kawira Mwangaza Joins Kenya KwanzaPresent were party leader David Ochieng (MP Ugenya), Secretary General Mary Makokha, Hon Jack Ranguma, Hon Fred Outa, Hon Olago Oluoch and Eliud Owalo. Governors Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi) and Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu) also attended the meeting, Karen, Nairobi County.” President – elect William Ruto’s post read.

