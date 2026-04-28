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Med Aditus Pharmaceuticals to Construct Ksh 5.1 Billion Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in Kisumu

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Kisumu County is set to become a regional pharma hub following plans to establish a multi-billion-shilling pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in the lakeside city.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 28, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o revealed that the county will host a modern pharmaceutical facility in Kibos worth Ksh5.1 billion ($40 million).

Nyong’o said the facility will be established by Med Aditus Pharmaceuticals Kenya with financing support from the African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM).

“I was pleased this morning to receive Dr. Stephen Gitu, CEO of Med Aditus, who paid me a courtesy call to brief me on the progress of their pharmaceutical investment in Kisumu.

“With financing support from African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM), Med Aditus Pharmaceuticals Kenya is advancing plans to establish their modern $40 million pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Kibos,” he said.

The Kisumu Governor said the plant is expected to boost access to essential medicines, create jobs, and position the region as a key medical supply hub.

According to Governor Nyong’o, the facility will have the capacity to produce up to two billion tablets and capsules annually.

“The plant is expected to manufacture up to 2 billion tablets and capsules annually, targeting both non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions, as well as infectious diseases including HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis,” he stated.

Further, Nyong’o highlighted that the facility will serve a wider regional market, supplying medicines to countries including Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, and South Sudan.

“Beyond meeting Kenya’s needs, the facility will strategically serve the wider East and Central African region, including Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, DR Congo, Burundi, and South Sudan,” Nyong’o said.

However, the Kisumu Governor pointed out that regulatory and bureaucratic hurdles are slowing down the project’s implementation.

“Only the bureaucracies around the law on setting up such a facility are holding this up. Kisumu will be a regional hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing,” added Nyong’o.

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