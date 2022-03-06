Connect with us

Meet Nine Countries With Biggest Nuclear Arsenals [PHOTOS]

The Russia-Ukraine crisis is still ongoing and talks between the two countries to end the conflict have also started.

Recently Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that he may use his nuclear weapons if any country tries to interfere with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

in this article, Kdrtv looks into 9 countries that have the biggest nuclear weaponry.

1. Russia

20220306 140748

Russia possesses approximately 6,257 nuclear weapons, which it can launch from missiles, submarines, and aircraft. In 2020, Russia spent an estimated US$8 billion to build and maintain its nuclear forces.

2. The United States

20220306 140759

The United States of America has an estimated 5,550 nuclear weapons in either deployment or storage.

3. China

20220306 140755

According to reports, China is constructing “fast breeder reactors and reprocessing facilities” that will increase its capacity to produce plutonium to support this expansion. They presently have 350 nuclear weapons

4. France

20220306 140809

France tested its first nuclear weapon in 1960 and is one of five nuclear weapons states recognized under the NPT. It currently possesses the world’s fourth-largest nuclear stockpile, They presently have 290 nuclear weapons.

5. United Kingdom

20220306 140805

The third country to test a nuclear weapon, It currently possesses four ballistic missile submarines, They presently have 225 nuclear weapons

6. Pakistan

20220306 140818

They took advantage of the Atoms for Peace program by sending students abroad for training in nuclear technologies. They presently have 165 nuclear weapons

7. India

20220306 140814

On 18 December 2021, India tested its new Agni-P medium-range ballistic missile from its Integrated Test Range on Abdul Kalam Island. A huge step. They presently have 156 nuclear weapons.

8. Israel

20220306 140823

Israel has possessed nuclear weapons since the 1960s, it maintains a policy of nuclear opacity, never officially confirming the existence of its nuclear program. Official reports state they have 90 nuclear weapons.

9. North Korea

20220306 140831

North Korea has a military nuclear weapons program and, as of early 2020, is estimated to have an arsenal of approximately 30 to 40 nuclear weapons. In 2022, official reports state that it has 50 nuclear weapons.

 

