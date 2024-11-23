Meg Whitman’s Message To Kenyans As She Exits

US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman on Friday bid Kenyans a final farewell as her tenure in Kenya officially came to an end.

In a video posted on her social media accounts, Whitman said it had been an honor serving as the US Ambassador to Kenya.

She thanked Kenyans for their welcoming spirit, revealing that she had made many friends in the last two years.

“There are so many things that I will treasure about my time in Kenya, from the beautiful landscape to the dynamic economy. But most of all, I will remember the people of Kenya who welcomed me with unparalleled hospitality.

“As I close my time at the Embassy, I want to take a moment to say Asante sana to all the incredible friends I have made in Kenya,” said Whitman.

The outgoing US Ambassador pointed out that since her arrival in August 2022, she has been able to travel to 28 counties and has seen first-hand how the United States and Kenya are working together to build a stronger future for the two countries.

“I began my time as an ambassador giving speeches posing the question of why Africa and why Kenya. Nobody is asking that anymore because the word is out.” Whitman added.

The US Ambassador tendered her resignation earlier this month after Donald Trump won the US Presidential elections by beating Kamala Harris.

On Tuesday President William Ruto bid farewell to the outgoing US ambassador after she visited him at State House Nairobi.

In a statement after the meeting, President Ruto expressed his appreciation, saying Kenya and the United States have enjoyed robust diplomatic relations for 60 years.

“In the past two years, our diplomatic ties have been elevated to the status of Major non-NATO ally, signifying a high point for the relations between our two countries and peoples. Bid farewell to outgoing US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, State House, Nairobi. She has worked hard for the Kenya-United States partnership. For that, we are immensely grateful,” Ruto stated.