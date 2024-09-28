Members of Kenyan parliament barred from traveling to the U.S

KDRTV News Minneapolis- The much hyped Diaspora trade and investment meeting that is taking place in Minneapolis, Minnesota has suffered some setbacks as some key speakers at the forum were allegedly barred from traveling to the function by the Kenyan government.

Through a message sent out to the Chairman of the organizing committee, the four members of parliament namely Richard Momoima Onyonka, Okiya Omutatah, Carren Nyamu and Dr. Manduku were not able to travel to the U.S because of various reasons ranging from withholding of passports and failure by the executive to clear the members of parliament from traveling.

The only guest who managed to come is Senior Counsel Pheroze Nowrojee , who be giving a keynote speech at the event.

In the recent days Senators Onyonka and Okiya have been exposing scandals allegedly involving senior officials in President William Ruto’s especially the one related to the takeover by Adani that has rocked the country’s newsroom and parliament where Kenyans are questioning the process of the leasing deal for 30 years.

The organizing committee has vowed to continue with the trade fair and encouraging the diaspora community to come in large numbers and network with various stakeholders in real estate, banking and manufacturing sectors as they showcase their products and services for would be diaspora investors.

more news to follow.