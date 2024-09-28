Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Members of Kenyan parliament barred from traveling to the U.S

By

Published

screenshot
Onyonka

KDRTV News Minneapolis- The much hyped Diaspora trade and investment meeting that is taking place in Minneapolis, Minnesota has suffered some setbacks as some key speakers at the forum were allegedly barred from traveling to the function by the Kenyan government.

Through a message sent out to the Chairman of the organizing committee, the four members of parliament namely Richard Momoima Onyonka, Okiya Omutatah, Carren Nyamu and Dr. Manduku were not able to travel to the U.S because of various reasons ranging from withholding of passports and failure by the executive to clear the members of parliament from traveling.

The only guest who managed to come is Senior Counsel Pheroze Nowrojee , who be giving a keynote speech at the event.

In the recent days Senators Onyonka and Okiya have been exposing scandals allegedly involving senior officials in President William Ruto’s especially the one related to the takeover by Adani that has rocked the country’s newsroom and parliament where Kenyans are questioning the process of the leasing deal for 30 years.

The organizing committee has vowed to continue with the trade fair and encouraging the diaspora community to come in large numbers and network with various stakeholders in real estate, banking and manufacturing sectors as they showcase their products and services for would be diaspora investors.

 

 

more news to follow.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020