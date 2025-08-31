Meru University Dropout Arrested for Hacking Betting Firm, Stealing KSh11.4 Million

A 26-year-old Meru University dropout, Seth Mwabe, was apprehended on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at his Tatu City residence in Kiambu County. Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Banking Fraud Investigations Unit linked Mwabe to a sophisticated cyber fraud scheme that allegedly siphoned over KSh 11.4 million from a major betting firm.

Mwabe, who dropped out in his second year while pursuing a Bachelor of Information Technology, is accused of posing as a cybersecurity consultant while orchestrating elaborate hacking operations. Investigators allege that in July, Mwabe and his accomplices breached the security systems of a payment service provider, transferring KSh 11.4 million undetected. Central Region DCI boss Abraham Mugambi stated, “Our investigations established that the fraudsters managed to bypass system security protocols and siphon the funds”.

Upon raiding Mwabe’s two-bedroom apartment, police reportedly found a safe, a money-counting machine, and what they described as a fully equipped computer laboratory, believed to be instrumental in the illicit schemes. Mwabe initially refused to open his door, forcing officers to break in.

Defending himself against the allegations, Mwabe insisted he is a self-taught cybersecurity engineer who has been consulting for various firms since 2017. “I am a cybersecurity engineer, and this is what I have been doing since 2017. I get consulted by different companies,” he told officers.

Mwabe’s arrest sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many Kenyans questioning whether his skills should be punished or harnessed for the country’s cybersecurity needs. Online reactions ranged from calls to utilize his talent to criticisms of the police’s handling of the evidence, with some users drawing parallels to the FBI’s practice of employing former hackers.One social media user commented, “Arresting and putting such brains behind bars and leaving Old Gen X who can’t open a Gmail account to handle cyber-related works is nasty business”. Another user, emphasized, “Hacking is a great skill, use it wisely. You can use the skills for pen-test, red-team, or coming up with policies for the blue-teams. Black hat hacking is a crime”.

Mwabe is expected to be arraigned on Monday, September 1, pending approval of charges by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mwabe’s case highlights the complex challenges facing law enforcement in an increasingly digital world, where the line between legitimate skill and criminal intent can be blurred.