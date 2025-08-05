Met Department Lists Four Regions to Receive Increased Rainfall This Week

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has predicted that four regions will experience slightly increased rainfall this week.

In the weather forecast for August 5 to August 11, 2025, the Met Department said a slight increase in rainfall is expected in parts of the Central Highlands, Western Kenya, the Coast, and North-western Kenya.

The weatherman noted that the rainfall is expected to provide a temporary relief to farmers and rangelands.

“A slight increase in rainfall is expected in parts of Central Highlands, Western Kenya, the Coast, and North-western Kenya. The showers will remain scattered but may provide temporary relief for farmers and rangelands,” KMD stated.

Meanwhile, cold and cloudy conditions are predicted to blanket large parts of the country, including the Central Highlands, Western Kenya, the South-eastern Lowlands, and parts of the Rift Valley.

The weatherman warned that mornings and nights in the four regions will be chilly throughout the week.

Daytime heat will still dominate in some regions, especially North-eastern and North-western Kenya, with hot temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, cold nights of below 10°C are expected in parts of the Central Highlands, South Eastern Lowlands, and the Rift Valley.

Further, the Met Department warned of strong Southerly to south-easterly winds exceeding 25 knots over the Coast, Kenya’s territorial waters, South-eastern lowlands, and the North-eastern and North-western Kenya regions.