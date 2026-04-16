Meta Ends Nairobi Contract, Over 1,100 Sama Employees Face Job loss

More than 1,100 Kenyan workers are facing job losses after global tech giant Meta terminated its contract with Nairobi-based outsourcing firm Sama, triggering one of the largest layoffs in Kenya’s digital economy in recent years.

In a media release dated April 16, 2026, Sama (formerly Samasource) confirmed it had issued a redundancy notice affecting 1,108 employees following unsuccessful efforts to retain the contract tied to its Nairobi operations. The contract is expected to lapse at the end of April.

“A formal notice of intended redundancy has been issued… in compliance with Section 40 of the Employment Act 2007,” the company stated, noting that the majority of those affected are linked to the now-terminated workstream.

Sama, a key player in artificial intelligence data annotation and content moderation, has long partnered with Meta-the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to provide essential services such as data labelling and moderation of online content.

Confirming the development, Sama Country Lead and Vice President for Global Delivery Annepeace Alwala said the decision reflects the evolving nature of client engagements in the outsourcing industry.

“As is standard in our industry, client programs evolve, and we work closely with our partners to manage these transitions responsibly. Our immediate priority is supporting our employees through this change,” she said. Alwala acknowledged the scale of the impact, adding that the company is putting in place support systems for affected workers. “We recognise the significant impact on the team and the local community. We are actively working to support affected employees with care and respect,” she noted.

The layoffs come against the backdrop of ongoing scrutiny surrounding Sama’s previous role in content moderation for Meta. The firm had earlier exited the moderation business following legal challenges from former employees who cited psychological harm, poor working conditions, and unfair termination.

Despite the controversy, Sama maintains that it has provided “living wages and full benefits,” alongside wellness programmes, medical cover, and counselling support for its workforce.

Industry analysts say the development exposes Kenya’s vulnerability to external decisions made by multinational tech firms, particularly in the rapidly growing outsourcing and digital labour sector.

The Nairobi hub had become a critical center for both content moderation and AI data annotation, employing thousands of young Kenyans under what was initially promoted as an “impact sourcing” model aimed at expanding digital job opportunities.

With Meta’s exit now confirmed, concerns are mounting over job security, labour protections, and the long-term sustainability of Kenya’s role in the global tech outsourcing ecosystem.