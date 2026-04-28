Meth Worth Ksh21.8 Million Intercepted at JKIA

Police officers have seized two consignments of methamphetamine at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) valued at Ksh21.8 million.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 28, the National Police Service (NPS) said the haul was intercepted by a multi-agency team led by Anti-Narcotics detectives.

“A multi-agency team led by Anti-Narcotics officers has dealt a major blow to drug trafficking after intercepting two consignments of methamphetamine at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport,” read the statement in part.

According to the service, the first haul, weighing 1,730 grams and valued at KSh 13.8 million, was cleverly concealed in items declared as a car piston.

The police noted that the consignment originated from Tanzania and was destined for the Philippines. Meanwhile, the second consignment, weighing 1,020 grams and valued at Ksh 8 million, was traced to Juja, Kiambu County.

“The first haul of 1,730 grams valued at KSh 13.8 million was cleverly concealed in items declared as car pistons at the airport, having originated from Tanzania and destined for the Philippines.

“In a related operation, a second consignment weighing 1,020 grams and valued at KSh 8 million, traced to Juja, was also intercepted en route to the same destination,” NPS stated.

Further, the service said investigations are underway to track down and apprehend the suspects behind the drug trafficking syndicate.

This comes months after the Kenyan authorities seized more than one tonne of methamphetamine in the Indian Ocean and arrested six suspects aboard a flagless vessel.

The operation came after intelligence was shared between the Regional Narcotics Interagency Fusion Cell (RNIFC) in Bahrain and the Regional Coordination Operations Centre (RCOC) in Seychelles.

Police officers uncovered 769 packets of a crystal substance weighing 1,024 kg. Forensic analysis by the Government Chemist confirmed the substance to be methamphetamine with a purity level of 98%.