Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

MFA Responds After Sudan Accused Kenya For Ongoing Conflict

By

Published

Photocollage of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and President William Ruto.

Photocollage of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and President William Ruto.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs  (MFA) has dismissed Sudan’s claims that Kenya is responsible for the ongoing war in their country.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry said it was aware that Sudan had written to Diplomatic and Consular Missions, blaming Kenya for the war in their country.

“The Government of the Republic of Kenya has taken note, with concern, of the circular note by Sudan’s SAF administration addressed to all Diplomatic and Consular Mission in various capitals shifting blame to Kenya for the tragic and unending conflict that has engulfed that country for over two years,” read part of the statement.

The foreign affairs ministry called on the diplomatic corps to disregard the claims by Sudan, terming them baseless.

“While it is not in Kenya’s interest to engage in needless exchanges, especially on a matter so grievous and intractable, it is nonetheless incumbent to put the record straight and to urge people and nations of goodwill to disregard those tirades as baseless.”

According to the ministry, Kenya, within the IGAD framework and other regional mechanisms has been seized of the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and to find a negotiated settlement, Kenya has met leaders of the two main warring sides in Nairobi, both simultaneously and at separate intervals, per its unrivalled credentials for peaceful conflict mediation.

MFA noted that Kenya remains neutral in the peace negotiations and is not supporting the RSF faction that recently held a meeting in Nairobi.

“Recently, some Sudanese nationals gathered in Nairobi to discuss issues affecting their country and adopted a roadmap. The convening of this dialogue forum in our capital, Nairobi, or elsewhere on Kenya’s territory, neither equates to endorsing any forum’s outcome nor constitutes the formation of an exile government as has been alleged,” the Ministry stated.

Further, Kenya urged Sudan and the international community to work toward peace, saying that the conflict continues to cause pain across the region.

“Kenya therefore urges key players to the conflict in Sudan to find a pathway to peaceful resolution and end the bloodletting. Indeed, the International Community has a duty under the UN Charter to protect human life, property and help silence the guns,” the Ministry added.

Also Read: Sudan Bans Imports From Kenya

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021