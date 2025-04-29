MFA Responds After Sudan Accused Kenya For Ongoing Conflict

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has dismissed Sudan’s claims that Kenya is responsible for the ongoing war in their country.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry said it was aware that Sudan had written to Diplomatic and Consular Missions, blaming Kenya for the war in their country.

“The Government of the Republic of Kenya has taken note, with concern, of the circular note by Sudan’s SAF administration addressed to all Diplomatic and Consular Mission in various capitals shifting blame to Kenya for the tragic and unending conflict that has engulfed that country for over two years,” read part of the statement.

The foreign affairs ministry called on the diplomatic corps to disregard the claims by Sudan, terming them baseless.

“While it is not in Kenya’s interest to engage in needless exchanges, especially on a matter so grievous and intractable, it is nonetheless incumbent to put the record straight and to urge people and nations of goodwill to disregard those tirades as baseless.”

According to the ministry, Kenya, within the IGAD framework and other regional mechanisms has been seized of the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and to find a negotiated settlement, Kenya has met leaders of the two main warring sides in Nairobi, both simultaneously and at separate intervals, per its unrivalled credentials for peaceful conflict mediation.

MFA noted that Kenya remains neutral in the peace negotiations and is not supporting the RSF faction that recently held a meeting in Nairobi.

“Recently, some Sudanese nationals gathered in Nairobi to discuss issues affecting their country and adopted a roadmap. The convening of this dialogue forum in our capital, Nairobi, or elsewhere on Kenya’s territory, neither equates to endorsing any forum’s outcome nor constitutes the formation of an exile government as has been alleged,” the Ministry stated.

Further, Kenya urged Sudan and the international community to work toward peace, saying that the conflict continues to cause pain across the region.

“Kenya therefore urges key players to the conflict in Sudan to find a pathway to peaceful resolution and end the bloodletting. Indeed, the International Community has a duty under the UN Charter to protect human life, property and help silence the guns,” the Ministry added.

