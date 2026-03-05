Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Midnight Bulldozers: Traders Count Millions in Losses as KeNHA Demolishes Roysambu Stalls

Vincent Olando

Published

Hundreds of traders operating along Thika Superhighway in the Roysambu area woke up to devastating losses on Thursday morning after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) carried out overnight demolitions targeting structures built on the road reserve.

The operation began at around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, with excavators and heavy machinery moving in under the protection of a large contingent of security officers.

Roadside kiosks, stalls, and small shops located near the Roysambu Roundabout, including those close to the Shell petrol station and along the exit to Kamiti Road, were flattened during the exercise.

Eyewitnesses reported that hundreds of security personnel were deployed to secure the area as the demolition progressed into the early morning hours.

The operation also caused temporary traffic disruptions along sections of the busy highway as motorists slowed down to observe the unfolding events.

Many traders were left stranded and distressed after watching their businesses – some of which had supported families for years reduced to rubble.

“We woke up to find excavators demolishing everything. This is where we earn our daily bread,” said one trader at the scene, expressing frustration over the sudden loss of income.

KeNHA defended the operation, stating that the demolished structures had illegally encroached on the road reserve and posed significant safety risks to motorists and pedestrians along one of Kenya’s busiest highways.

According to the authority, the demolitions followed the expiry of earlier notices issued to traders ordering them to vacate the road reserve voluntarily.

“The structures had encroached onto the road reserve, posing significant safety risks to thousands of motorists and pedestrians within the busy market area,” KeNHA stated.

The agency added that the clearance is part of broader plans to reorganize public transport along the Thika Superhighway corridor, including the construction of modern bus bays and a bus park aimed at easing congestion and improving commuter safety.

The Roysambu demolition follows a similar operation carried out in Githurai in February, which also left hundreds of traders counting losses and sparked protests that briefly paralyzed transport along parts of the highway.

KeNHA has maintained that similar enforcement operations may continue in other sections of the highway, including areas such as Kahawa West, as part of efforts to reclaim road reserves and improve safety along the key transport corridor.

In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

News

Family Outrage After Petrol Attendant Thrown to Death from Super Metro Bus In Kitengela

A 25-year-old petrol attendant died in what witnesses describe as a horrifying incident along the Kitengela-Namanga Highway, after he was allegedly pushed out of...

February 26, 2026

News

KeNHA Issues 7-Day Eviction Notice to Thika Road Traders After Githurai Protests

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a fresh seven-day ultimatum to roadside traders operating along sections of the Thika Superhighway, directing them...

February 24, 2026

News

Five Killed in Horrific Salama Crash as Rains Worsen Nairobi–Mombasa Highway Tragedy

More than five people died following a tragic head-on collision between a Naekana matatu and a lorry at Salama Downtown along the busy Nairobi–Mombasa...

February 21, 2026

News

Four Killed, Six Injured in Grisly Mau Summit Crash Along Nakuru–Eldoret Highway

Four people have been confirmed dead and six others injured following a devastating road accident at Mau Summit along the busy Nakuru–Eldoret Highway on...

February 19, 2026