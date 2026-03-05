Midnight Bulldozers: Traders Count Millions in Losses as KeNHA Demolishes Roysambu Stalls

Hundreds of traders operating along Thika Superhighway in the Roysambu area woke up to devastating losses on Thursday morning after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) carried out overnight demolitions targeting structures built on the road reserve.

The operation began at around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, with excavators and heavy machinery moving in under the protection of a large contingent of security officers.

Roadside kiosks, stalls, and small shops located near the Roysambu Roundabout, including those close to the Shell petrol station and along the exit to Kamiti Road, were flattened during the exercise.

Eyewitnesses reported that hundreds of security personnel were deployed to secure the area as the demolition progressed into the early morning hours.

The operation also caused temporary traffic disruptions along sections of the busy highway as motorists slowed down to observe the unfolding events.

Many traders were left stranded and distressed after watching their businesses – some of which had supported families for years reduced to rubble.

“We woke up to find excavators demolishing everything. This is where we earn our daily bread,” said one trader at the scene, expressing frustration over the sudden loss of income.

KeNHA defended the operation, stating that the demolished structures had illegally encroached on the road reserve and posed significant safety risks to motorists and pedestrians along one of Kenya’s busiest highways.

According to the authority, the demolitions followed the expiry of earlier notices issued to traders ordering them to vacate the road reserve voluntarily.

“The structures had encroached onto the road reserve, posing significant safety risks to thousands of motorists and pedestrians within the busy market area,” KeNHA stated.

The agency added that the clearance is part of broader plans to reorganize public transport along the Thika Superhighway corridor, including the construction of modern bus bays and a bus park aimed at easing congestion and improving commuter safety.

The Roysambu demolition follows a similar operation carried out in Githurai in February, which also left hundreds of traders counting losses and sparked protests that briefly paralyzed transport along parts of the highway.

KeNHA has maintained that similar enforcement operations may continue in other sections of the highway, including areas such as Kahawa West, as part of efforts to reclaim road reserves and improve safety along the key transport corridor.