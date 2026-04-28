Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Migori Senator Eddy Oketch Suspended for 3 Sittings

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Migori Senator Oketch has been suspended from the Senate for three sittings after a confrontation with Speaker Amason Kingi.

The confrontation started when Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot tabled the Division of Revenue Bill, Senate Bill No. 1.

However, Senator Oketch strongly opposed the tabling of the bill, questioning why it had been brought back to the Senate for debate.

The Migori Senator argued that the Senate leadership should have first informed all members before placing the matter back on the day’s agenda.

“You cannot ambush us here and bring a Bill, then the Majority Leader is going to explain to us a decision that has been taken that we are not behind, and then move the same Bill,” Oketch said.

The ODM Senator called for the bill to be postponed and requested that senators be briefed first before the bill is tabled in the house.

After Oketch concluded his remarks, Speaker Kingi invited Cheruiyot to explain why the Bill had been returned. However, Oketch continued speaking from his seat, prompting Kingi to step in and restore order.

The Migori lawmaker continued to protest against the bill, forcing Speaker Kingi to order him to leave the chamber immediately.

The Senate Speaker repeatedly ordered Oketch to leave, but the senator failed to comply immediately. Kingi then directed the Sergeant-at-Arms to escort Oketch out of the Senate.

He subsequently suspended the Migori senator for three sittings after finding him guilty of gross disorderly conduct, citing his refusal to comply with the Speaker’s ruling and directions in the House.

“A senator who commits this act on the first occasion can be suspended from the precincts of Parliament for a maximum of three sitting days, including the day of the suspension, as demonstrated in recent proceedings,” said the Senate Speaker.

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

News

Governor Sakaja Appears Before Senate After Attempted Arrest

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson on Tuesday, March 31, appeared before the Senate Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hours after police officers attempted to arrest him...

March 31, 2026

News

Senator Oketch Withdraws Petition Seeking to Remove Sifuna From ODM Party Leadership

Migori Senator Eddy Oketch has withdrawn the petition seeking to remove Edwin Sifuna from the ODM Secretary General position. In a letter on Tuesday,...

January 6, 2026
Edwin Sifuna threaten to leave ODM if Raila Odinga supports President William Ruto's re election in 2027. Edwin Sifuna threaten to leave ODM if Raila Odinga supports President William Ruto's re election in 2027.

News

Oketch Demands for Sifuna’s Explusion from ODM Party

Migori Senator Eddy Oketch has written to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party seeking the removal of Edwin Sifuna from the Secretary General position....

January 5, 2026

Politics

Nyamira MCAs Move to Court After Senate Overturns Governor Nyaribo’s Impeachment

Nyamira County Assembly Members (MCAs) are preparing to challenge in court the Senate’s decision to overturn Governor Amos Nyaribo’s impeachment, arguing that the Senate...

December 5, 2025