Migori Senator Eddy Oketch Suspended for 3 Sittings

Migori Senator Oketch has been suspended from the Senate for three sittings after a confrontation with Speaker Amason Kingi.

The confrontation started when Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot tabled the Division of Revenue Bill, Senate Bill No. 1.

However, Senator Oketch strongly opposed the tabling of the bill, questioning why it had been brought back to the Senate for debate.

The Migori Senator argued that the Senate leadership should have first informed all members before placing the matter back on the day’s agenda.

“You cannot ambush us here and bring a Bill, then the Majority Leader is going to explain to us a decision that has been taken that we are not behind, and then move the same Bill,” Oketch said.

The ODM Senator called for the bill to be postponed and requested that senators be briefed first before the bill is tabled in the house.

After Oketch concluded his remarks, Speaker Kingi invited Cheruiyot to explain why the Bill had been returned. However, Oketch continued speaking from his seat, prompting Kingi to step in and restore order.

The Migori lawmaker continued to protest against the bill, forcing Speaker Kingi to order him to leave the chamber immediately.

The Senate Speaker repeatedly ordered Oketch to leave, but the senator failed to comply immediately. Kingi then directed the Sergeant-at-Arms to escort Oketch out of the Senate.

He subsequently suspended the Migori senator for three sittings after finding him guilty of gross disorderly conduct, citing his refusal to comply with the Speaker’s ruling and directions in the House.

“A senator who commits this act on the first occasion can be suspended from the precincts of Parliament for a maximum of three sitting days, including the day of the suspension, as demonstrated in recent proceedings,” said the Senate Speaker.