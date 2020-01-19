News
Miguna Issues ‘Red Alert’ To Uhuru Ahead Of His Tour In London
(KDRTV)- The exiled Kenyan-Canadian lawyer Miguna Miguna has issued “Red Alert” for President Uhuru Kenyatta who is expected in London, in the UK for Africa-Uk investment summit
Miguna took to his Twitter account to reveal the plan he has for President Uhuru in London
Read also: Raila is Right to Block Miguna from Kenya
The president is expected in London on Monday, January 20 for the investment summit
The self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) has urged Kenyans in the London city to mobilize and protest against the president and has gone ahead and shared the addresses of where he claimed the president would be staying
Miguna has been seeking international intervention to facilitate his return in Kenya after accusing Kenya
“RED ALERT! NOTICE TO ALL PATRIOTS IN LONDON
Despot Uhuru Kenyatta will be in London, UK, from January 20, 2020. He will be shuttling between the Town House located at 66 Lowndes Square, Kensington, and 10 Downing Street. Find him. Show him that No One is Above the Law!“
RED ALERT! NOTICE TO ALL PATRIOTS IN LONDON
Despot Uhuru Kenyatta will be in London, UK, from January 20, 2020. He will be shuttling between the Town House located at 66 Lowndes Square, Kensington and 10 Downing Street. Find him. Show him that No One is Above the Law! pic.twitter.com/YftP1ZSx3P
— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) January 18, 2020
Miguna supporters had previously protested in London against President Uhuru Kenyatta.
KDRTV understands that while Uhuru was on his way to Chatham House to deliver a lecture on April 17, 28 he encountered tens of protesters who faulted him for violating human rights especially following the deportation of Miguna.
Read also: Government Explains Why Miguna Has Not Been Allowed Back
Several Africa leaders will be available at the summit and the Kenyan ambassador to Uk Monica Juma has confirmed that president Uhuru Kenyatta will attend the summit.
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Babu Owino`s Lawyer Speak Out Over The Shooting At B Club
-
News24 hours ago
Babu Owino Pays DJ Evolve’s Ksh 600k Medical Bill
-
News1 day ago
Atwoli: Mudavadi and Wetangula are no Match for DP Ruto
-
News1 day ago
PHOTOS: Fireworks as Mudavadi, Wetangula Land in Kakamega in a Private ‘Jet’