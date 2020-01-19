Miguna Issues ‘Red Alert’ To Uhuru Ahead Of His Tour In London

(KDRTV)- The exiled Kenyan-Canadian lawyer Miguna Miguna has issued “Red Alert” for President Uhuru Kenyatta who is expected in London, in the UK for Africa-Uk investment summit

Miguna took to his Twitter account to reveal the plan he has for President Uhuru in London

The president is expected in London on Monday, January 20 for the investment summit

The self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) has urged Kenyans in the London city to mobilize and protest against the president and has gone ahead and shared the addresses of where he claimed the president would be staying

Miguna has been seeking international intervention to facilitate his return in Kenya after accusing Kenya

“RED ALERT! NOTICE TO ALL PATRIOTS IN LONDON Despot Uhuru Kenyatta will be in London, UK, from January 20, 2020. He will be shuttling between the Town House located at 66 Lowndes Square, Kensington, and 10 Downing Street. Find him. Show him that No One is Above the Law!“

Miguna supporters had previously protested in London against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

KDRTV understands that while Uhuru was on his way to Chatham House to deliver a lecture on April 17, 28 he encountered tens of protesters who faulted him for violating human rights especially following the deportation of Miguna.

Several Africa leaders will be available at the summit and the Kenyan ambassador to Uk Monica Juma has confirmed that president Uhuru Kenyatta will attend the summit.