Miguna Sends Warning To President Ruto After He Appointed PS Nixon Korir’s Wife To Gov’t

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has expressed his displeasure with President William Ruto after he appointed Beryl Zoraima the wife of Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir to a government job.

In a statement via X, Miguna said that nepotism and tribalism are horrible societal ills that promote impunity and inequality in the country.

The vocal lawyer urged President Ruto to stop favoritism in State appointments warming that patriotic Kenyans would declare war on him if he continued with appointments.

“President ⁦William Ruto ⁩: Cronyism, nepotism, and tribalism are horrible societal ills that perpetuate the culture of impunity, entitlement, and inequities. Kenyans voted for you to stop these acts. You must stop, or patriots will declare war on you,” Miguna warned.

President Ruto on Friday appointed Zoraima as a commissioner of the Advocates Complaints Commission.

According to a gazette notice, Zoraima will serve in the position for a period of three years and will replace Collins Odote Oloo whose appointment was revoked by the Head of State.

“In Exercise of the powers conferred by section 53 (1) of the Advocates Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, Appoint Beryl Zoraima Nalo to be a Commissioner of the Advocates Complaints Commission, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 7th June 2024,” the gazette notice stated.

Ruto also appointed former Kajiado Senator Peter Mositet as the chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute (KIRDI) for three years.

On the other hand, former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati was appointed by Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u as the Chairperson of the Public Service Superannuation Fund Board of Trustees, for a period of three years.

Also Read: