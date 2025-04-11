Military Report Reveals What Caused Helicopter Crash That Killed General Francis Ogolla

A report from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has revealed that an engine malfunction caused the chopper crash that killed CDF General Francis Ogolla and nine other military officers.

The report, which was released on Friday, April 11, KDF revealed that the Bell Huey helicopter KAF 1501, which was carrying Ogola and the other KDF officers, suffered a surge, which is consistent with witness reports of a loud bang at the engine compartment.

“Based on facts and evidence gathered, and indicated in the findings, the Board of Inquiry is of the opinion that the Bell UH-1H-II (Huey) Helicopter KAF 1501 crashed due to Engine Malfunction,” read the report in part.

According to KDF, the helicopter experienced a Complete Power Loss, which was followed by a left yaw, a drop in Engine RPM and low RPM audio alarm.

“The Helicopter suffered Engine Compressor Stall (Surge) which is consistent with witness report of a loud bang at the Engine compartment and the Measured Gas Temperature (MGT) gauge, which when powered, displayed an Over-Exceedance of 914 °C. The Helicopter then experienced a Complete Power Loss which was followed by 6 a left yaw, drop in Engine RPM, low RPM audio alarm and change in engine noise, as narrated by witnesses on the ground and accident scene reconstruction,” KDF stated.

The investigations also noted that the chopper had a relatively high level of reliability, having conducted several operational and training missions, including VIP flights.

The military also noted that the flight was operated by a qualified and competent crew.

“The Captain was a very experienced and competent Pilot. He was jovial and very interactive with colleagues. The Co-Pilot, on the other hand, was a slightly reserved individual who communicated well when required. This was a good crew combination,” KDF added.

Ogolla died on April 18, 2024, while travelling alongside other officials in Kaben, Marakwet East.

The chopper was carrying 12 people, including officers of the rank of General, when it went down.