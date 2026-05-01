Millicent Omanga Kicked Out of Kenya Shipyards Board

Former nominated Senator Millicent Oamga has been kicked out of the Kenya Shipyards Board barely a year after she was appointed.

In a gazette notice published on Thursday, April 30, Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya revoked Omanga’s appointment from the board.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6(1)(e) of the State Corporations Act, as read together with section 51(1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I hereby revoke the appointment of Millicent Nyaboke Omanga as a Member of the Board of Directors of Kenya Shipyards Limited with effect from 30th April, 2026,” Tuya stated.

The revocation comes a month after Omanga ditched President William Ruto’s UDA party, joining Rigathi Gachagua’s DCP party.

In other changes, President Ruto re-appointed Moses Cheboi, Peter Nyaga, and Mueni Kalola as Commissioners of the Advocates’ Complaints Commission for a three-year term.

The Head of State similarly re-appointed Ngeny Biwott as Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenya National Accreditation Service board for another three-year term.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen appointed former Nairobi Regional Commissioner Gilbert Benjamin Kitiyo as the Principal Registrar of the National Registration Bureau.

East Africa Community CS Beatrice Askul re-appointed Dr Nkaesha Naikuni as a member of the Ewaso Ng’iro South River Basin Development Authority (ENSDA) Board for a three-year term.

Meanwhile, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba made a series of appointments to the councils of National Polytechnics.

At Kisii National Polytechnic, Santino Ocharo Ratemo was appointed Non-Executive Chairperson, while Jackline Mumbi Gitundu joined the council as a member. Sharon Sabato and Marwa Stephen Muniko were reappointed to continue serving on the board.

At Sigalagala National Polytechnic, Genevieve Atamba Mwayuli was named the new chairperson, alongside newly appointed council member Victor Keraro Nyarangi.