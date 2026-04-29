Millie Odhiambo Fires Back at ODM SG Over ‘Fence-Sitting’ Claims in Party Wrangles

Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo has hit out at the acting Secretary General of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Catherine Omanyo, after she accused her of sitting on the fence amid ongoing internal party wrangles.

In a post via Facebook on Wednesday, April 29, Odhiambo dismissed the claims by Omanyo that she is sitting on the fence.

The ODM lawmaker said she chose to advocate for unity among the warring factions, urging a return to normalcy within the party.

The Suba North MP also accused Omanyo of exploiting the crisis to position herself for the Secretary General role currently held by Edwin Sifuna.

“I took a clear stand for reconciliation and unity. Goons were sent to attack me for seeking a strong and unified party. Hon. Omanyo took a stand to take Sifuna’s position,” Odhiambo said.

Earlier, the acting ODM Secretary General said Odhiambo has taken a neutral stance in the ongoing internal disputes within the ODM party.

The Busia Women Representative criticised Millie for what she described as avoiding direct engagement in party disagreements.

Omanyo argued that rather than publicly criticising the party, Odhiambo should have engaged Sifuna privately to help resolve internal concerns.

“Millie Odhiambo, whom I looked up to in politics, has sat on the fence when so many things are happening in ODM; she is sitting on the fence. She said ODM mistreated Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna. In her heart, somehow, she is picking a side,” said Omanyo.

She added, “Millie should be the last person to speak like that to show that she cares. If she cares so much and she is a lawyer, she should have a sit-down with her fellow lawyer Sifuna and urge him to try and solve issues internally if there is something that does not please him with ODM, and not to bring confusion.